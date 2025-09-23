Trump met with Milei at the UN and gave him his 'full and complete support' for re-election

Published by Carlos Dominguez 23 de septiembre, 2025

President Donald Trump met this Tuesday with his Argentine counterpart, Javier Milei, at the United Nations General Assembly, which represents a moment of great importance for the South American country's foreign policy and its relations with the United States.

During the meeting, President Trump was accompanied by Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent and Secretary of State, Marco Rubio; while Javier Milei attended together with the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, the Secretary General of the Presidency, Karina Milei, and the Chancellor, Gerardo Werthein.

At the UN headquarters, Trump told the press that Argentina's president "has done a fantastic job" and gave Javier Milei his full backing for an eventual re-election.

"I'm honored to endorse him," Trump said.

When questioned about eventual financial assistance from the U.S. to Argentina, Donald Trump assured that his Administration would offer support, although he stated that the country would not require an "economic bailout" due to the "excellent work" done by Javier Milei.

During the meeting, the president described his Argentine counterpart as "a truly fantastic leader."

A cordial and respectful gesture

This Tuesday, Javier Milei received from Donald Trump a printed copy of a post from Truth Social, in which the president expresses his support to the Argentine government.

Shortly before his meeting with Javier Milei, Donald Trump had posted the message in question, in which he praised President Milei as a "good friend, fighter and winner," and gave him his support in view of an eventual reelection.

"We have had a tremendous relationship with Argentina, which has become a strong ally, thanks to President Milei. I look forward to continuing to work closely with him so that our two countries can continue on their incredible roads of success. Argentina: Javier Milei is a very good friend, fighter and WINNER, and he has my full and complete endorsement for re-election as president: he will never let you down!" Trump wrote.

Aid for Argentina

The United States could soon announce some kind of aid, after the Treasury Department indicated Monday that it is willing to "do what is necessary."

Argentina is a "systematically important" ally, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessen said.

The aid could come in the form of a currency swap line, outright purchases of foreign currency and government debt purchases, he specified.