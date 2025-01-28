Trump notifies the UN of the US exit from the Paris Agreement

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 28 de enero, 2025

He kept his promise. After signing the executive order on his first day in office, Donald Trump notified the United Nations (UN) the United States' withdrawal from the Paris Agreement.

"I can confirm that the United States has notified the secretary general, in his capacity as depositary (of the agreement), on January 27 of its withdrawal from the Paris Agreement," said Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for António Guterres, the UN secretary-general in statements picked up by AFP.

However, the U.S. departure from this climate pact -which carries forward much of the framework established by the Kyoto Protocol- will not be immediate. The withdrawal will take place on January 27, 2026.

Trump consistently stated that if he were to return to the White House, he would withdraw the country from the Paris Agreement, a move he already made during his first term. The president views the pact as "very unfair" to U.S. interests, believing it has a clear agenda: "Killing the U.S. economy."

For Trump, the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Agreement is a key step toward achieving his main goal: to prioritize "economic efficiency, the promotion of American prosperity, consumer choice, and fiscal restraint in all foreign commitments impacting energy policy," as outlined in his executive order.