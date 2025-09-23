New York: Secret Service dismantles network capable of collapsing communications ahead of UN assembly

Published by Carlos Dominguez 23 de septiembre, 2025

The Secret Service reported Tuesday that it dismantled a network of 300 servers and some 100,000 SIM cards that could have crashed New York's telecommunications network just before the UN General Assembly.

"In addition to carrying out anonymous telephone threats, these devices could be used to carry out a wide range of telecommunications attacks," including "disabling cell phone towers," the agency reported.

The devices were found within a 35-mile radius of the U.N. General Assembly. "Given the timing, location and potential for significant disruption to telecommunications in New York that these devices represented, the agency acted quickly to disrupt this network," the statement said.

"The disruptive potential that this network of devices poses to our nation's telecommunications cannot be underestimated," stated Secret Service Director Sean Curran.

"The protective mission of the U.S. Secret Service is focused on prevention, and this investigation makes it clear to potential criminals that imminent threats against the people we protect will be immediately investigated, tracked and dismantled," the official added.

Possible link between foreign governments and criminal organizations

According to investigators, the network was uncovered as part of a major Secret Service investigation into telecommunications threats targeting senior government officials.

At this time, authorities have not uncovered a direct plot to disrupt the U.N. General Assembly and indicated that there are no threats to New York City.

Although no direct plot has been confirmed, agents suspect that certain foreign governments would have employed this network to transmit encrypted communications to criminal organizations, cartels and terrorist groups, said Matt McCool, the special agent in charge of the Secret Service office in New York.

Forensic analysis could take months, given that the communications of tens of thousands of devices must be reviewed.