Trump confirms Antifa's designation as a terrorist organization

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 17 de septiembre, 2025

President Donald Trump confirmed on the social network Truth the designation of Antifa as a terrorist organization, a move the White House says seeks to investigate and take action against those it believes fund the radical leftist movement.

"I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION," President Trump said. "I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

For now, neither Trump nor White House spokespersons specified the legal mechanism for the designation. Given Antifa's decentralized nature—no uniform hierarchy or leadership—it is still uncertain which individuals or organizations could be reached by the presidential move.

President Trump's decision comes just two days after his remarks to the press, where he was asked about the murder of Charlie Kirk and political violence in the United States. In that conference, the president advanced his willingness to take strong measures against Antifa, even threatening the application of the RICO Act against financiers of violent movements in the US.

According to the president, the application of the RICO Act against financiers of extremist organizations is fundamental for the security of the country, asserting that the acts of vandalism "aren't protests. These are crimes." He recounted, in detail, scenes of brick attacks on ICE and Border Patrol vehicles and criticized previous administrations for imposing on law enforcement the practice of "not responding" to direct assaults.

"They were told, by a past administration, that it became almost a culture. If somebody throws a rock at you, do nothing. If somebody spits in your face, do nothing. And I say, when they spit, you hit back. Do whatever you want. Do whatever the hell you want," Trump said.