The governor of Utah assured that his administration will try to punish Tyler Robinson with the death penalty

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 12 de septiembre, 2025

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox commented during an interview on Friday on Fox News that his administration will seek to have the killer of Charlie Kirk, Tyler Robinson, face the death penalty following the brutal act committed last Wednesday at Utah Valley University. The Republican leader added that he was working with the state attorney general, Derek Brown, to make this the punishment to be paid. Similarly, the governor explained that Kirk's family would have a role in these talks, arguing that he felt it was unfair that victims' families are often left out of this type of process.

"We are going to be seeking the death penalty. I’ve said that before; we’re working with the prosecutor to get that information ready so they can pursue that. I will also say that we believe very strongly that the victims need to play a role in these conversations. So in the days that come, the prosecutor will be having conversations with Charlie’s family. I always worry that they get lost in all of this," Cox commented during the interview on the conservative network.

Also, the Utah governor commented, "I want to make sure that this conversation is not about me but really is about the Kirk family, and Erika, and their kids, and Charlie’s parents and sister. That is certainly the intent here in the state of Utah."

Charges will be filed against Robinson in the 48 to 72 hours.

While Cox had commented Thursday night that authorities in his state were "working with our attorneys to get everything we need ... to be able to seek the death penalty" for Robinson, Brown commented shortly after the arrest of the man responsible for the Kirk murder that it wasn't entirely clear yet whether prosecutors would seek the death penalty. "I can say that it’s obviously part of Utah law. It is an option here, but it’s not something that I can talk about in terms of whether that will play a role in this case," the prosecutor detailed.

During an interview with The Salt Lake Tribune, Brown explained that charges against Robinson will be filed in the next 48 to 72 hours. The prosecutor added that "those will be questions that I believe will be answered very soon, but I can’t talk about them just yet. In this situation, with this individual we have in custody, I just can’t comment on specifics, but this will be something that we will be discussing in much greater detail."