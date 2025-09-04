Trump spoke out again about Musk: "He's 80% super genius and then 20% he's got some problems"

Published by Joaquín Núñez 3 de septiembre, 2025

Donald Trump again referenced Elon Musk. Months after the confrontation that shook Washington, DC. The president praised the X owner, although he assured that he has things to work out. He made the comments in a radio interview with Scott Jennings, CNN's popular conservative commentator.

Following Musk's noisy departure from the White House, tensions with the president have fluctuated depending on the context. For example, while he announced the creation of a new political party and demanded answers on the Epstein case, he took back his Republican donations and publicly endorsed some diplomatic policies.

In this context, Trump again referred to his former ally in the aforementioned interview with Jennings: "I liked him, I always liked him, I like him now. He's a man of common sense. He's a good man. He got off the reservation incorrectly, and that's okay because, you know, it's just one of those things. But he's a good person."

"He's got, you know, 80% super genius, and then 20% he's got some problems. And when he works out the 20%, he'll be great," he added.

Sharing the snippet on his social networks, the popular Republican commentator assured that he would like to see a public reconciliation between Musk and Trump: "These are two brilliant men and great Americans. I, like millions of others, really would love to see them get the band back together soon."

Jennings, 47, has not ruled out running in the 2026 Senate election in Kentucky. He is close to releasing a book analyzing Trump's 2024 victory, 'A Revolution of Common Sense,' and did not rule out running if the president asked him to. It's about the seat that Mitch McConnell will leave when he retires in January 2027.

In a Real America's Voice podcast, he said he would wait for Trump to make the decision. "My political advice would be to anybody, you know, if he calls a play, we’re gonna have to run it … so I don’t really have any announcement about it at the moment. I do think politics is a team sport, and I think Trump’s the head coach, and eventually he’s gonna weigh in on this," he said on the matter.

Currently, the Republicans in the race are former Attorney General David Cameron, Congressman Andy Barr, and businessman Nate Morris.