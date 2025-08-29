Trump cancels Secret Service protection for Kamala Harris

Published by Diane Hernández 29 de agosto, 2025

The Trump administration withdrew Secret Service protection from former Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, a White House official said Friday.

The administration revoked an extension that had been approved by then-President Joe Biden for Harris, whose regular protection as a former vice president, six months by federal law, expired July 21, according to CNN.

Her protection had been extended for another year by a previously unpublished directive signed by Biden shortly before he left office, according to several people familiar with the undisclosed agreement, the media outlet said.

Trump canceled that order with a letter titled “Memorandum to the Secretary of Homeland Security” and dated Thursday.

"You are hereby authorized to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual, effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris," read in full the letter accessed by CNN.

Peak time in the public eye

The end of Harris' protection comes just before the Democrat embarks on a high-profile, multi-city book tour around the release of “107 Days,” her new memoir about her short-lived, failed presidential campaign, to be published Sept. 23.

Since leaving office, the former vice president has been away from the public spotlight, during which time she has attended only a few events. Her book, published by Simon & Schuster, will be Kamala's biggest moment in the public eye so far this year.

An aide to Harris told AFP that she was "grateful to the U.S. Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication and unwavering commitment to security."