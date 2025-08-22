FBI agents raid former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s home

FBI agents early Friday raided the home of former National Security Advisor John Bolton as part of an investigation into a national security matter, U.S. officials told Just the News.

FBI Director Kash Patel hinted at the action in a cryptic post on his X social media account.

“NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission,” Patel wrote.

Officials said the search of Bolton’s home involved a national security case that began under the Biden administration, but wasn’t aggressively pursued until Patel took over earlier this year. They declined to be more specific.

Bolton was one of several national security advisors for Trump, but was eventually fired and became a critic of the current president.

