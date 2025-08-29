Newsom criticized for 'mocking' prayers after Minnesota shooting: 'Deeply evil comment'

Published by Joaquín Núñez 28 de agosto, 2025

Gavin Newsom was criticized for "mocking" prayers after the shooting that left dozens injured and two children dead in Minnesota. The California governor waded into the discussion that began after comments by Jen Psaki.

The controversy began over comments by Psaki, press secretary during the Biden administration, who criticized Donald Trump for asking for prayers for the families of the children killed in Minneapolis.

"Prayer is not freaking enough. Prayers does not end school shootings. prayers do not make parents feel safe sending their kids to school. Prayer does not bring these kids back. Enough with the thoughts and prayers," Psaki wrote on her X account. The post quickly went viral, surpassing 12 million views as of Thursday night.

Both Vice President JD Vance and current Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt sharply criticized Psaki for her comments.

"I saw the comments of my predecessor, Ms. Psaki, and frankly I think they’re incredibly insensitive and disrespectful to the tens of millions of Americans of faith across this country who believe in the power of prayer, who believe that prayer works. (...) It’s utterly disrespectful to deride the power of prayer in this country," Leavitt said from the White House.

"It is shocking to me that so many left wing politicians attack the idea of prayer in response to a tragedy. Literally no one thinks prayer is a substitute for action. We pray because our hearts are broken and we believe that God is listening," Vance added.

In this context, Newsom quoted Leavitt's comments and wrote the following on X: "These children were literally praying as they got shot at."

Following this post, which also went viral, the California governor was criticized for "mocking" the prayers.

"Gross stuff from Gavin but this should be expected. This is the Democrat Party in 2025. Democrats don’t hesitate to mock faith in the middle of a tragedy if it serves their political agenda," Steve Guest, a Republican political consultant with a background at the Republican National Committee (RNC) and in Sen. Ted Cruz's office, responded.

He was joined by Ryan Saavedra, a reporter for The Daily Wire: "Sure seems like Gavin Newsom is mocking people of faith, including the victims of the tragedy in Minneapolis."

Finally, user "Seed Oil Disrespecter" defined Newsom's comment as "deeply evil."