Two children killed by Minneapolis shooter identified; parents demand ‘meaningful steps’

Published by Agustina Blanco 28 de agosto, 2025

Authorities and families have identified the two children who lost their lives in Wednesday's tragic shooting during a Mass at Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis.

The victims are Fletcher Merkel, 8, and Harper Moyski, 10, both students at the institution. The attack, which took place in the first week of back-to-school, has left the community devastated.

Fletcher Merkel: a boy full of love for his family and sports



Fletcher Merkel was described by his father, Jesse Merkel, as a kid full of life who loved his family, friends, fishing, cooking, and any sport he could get his hands on.

In a statement issued Thursday, Jesse expressed his family's deep sorrow following the loss of Fletcher, who was taken from them by what he described as a "coward." "Because of their actions, we will never be allowed to hold him, talk to him, play with him, and watch him grow into the wonderful young man he was on the path to becoming," he said.

Jesse also expressed his hope that, in time, his family can heal and extended his prayers to the other victim's family, wishing them to find comfort in the midst of tragedy.

Harper Moyski: a shining light who inspires a call for change



Harper was remembered by her parents, Michael Moyski and Jackie Flavin, as a "bright, joyful, and deeply loved" child whose laughter and kindness touched all who knew her.

In a poignant statement picked up by Fox 9, the family expressed their devastation, noting not only their grief as parents but also that of Harper's younger sister, who adored her older sister. “We are shattered, and words cannot capture the depth of our pain,” they stated.

Harper's parents also thanked the school staff and emergency responders for their response during the shooting.

The family made an urgent call for leaders and communities to take "meaningful steps" against gun violence and the mental health crisis, urging that Harper's memory inspire change to prevent future tragedies. They also requested privacy to mourn and honor their daughter's life, thanking them for the outpouring of support and assuring that "Harper's light will always shine through us."