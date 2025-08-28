Former Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki criticized prayers and Trump over Minnesota Catholic school shooting

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 28 de agosto, 2025

MSNBC host and former spokeswoman for former Democratic President Joe Biden's administration Jen Psaki railed Wednesday against the prayers and deployment ordered by the president Donald Trump in the city of Washington, D.C. in reaction to the tragic shooting at a Catholic school in the state of Minnesota. "Prayer is not freaking enough. Prayers does not end school shootings. prayers do not make parents feel safe sending their kids to school. Prayer does not bring these kids back. Enough with the thoughts and prayers," Psaki commented on her X account.

Similarly, the MSNBC host commented in another post that what happened at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis was a sign that the anti-crime operation deployed by Trump in the capital city should be rethought. "When kids are getting shot in their pews at a catholic school mass and your crime plan is to have national guard put mulch down around DC maybe rethink your strategy," Psaki said.

Details about the shooting

The shooting at the Catholic school had a toll of at least two children dead and more than a dozen wounded, after a gunman decided to open fire in the middle of a Mass. Different media outlets such as Fox News noted that the alleged attacker, who was found dead at the scene of the crime after shooting himself, was identified by authorities as Roberto or Robin Westman. Court records reviewed by the conservative network revealed that Westman was from Minneapolis and that, despite being named Robert, this one changed in 2019 his name to Robin.

During a press conference, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara detailed that Westman approached the outside of the building and fired his rifle through the church windows. O'Hara explained that the shooter was armed with a pistol, shotgun and rifle, which he purchased legally. Similarly, the Minneapolis police chief stressed that Westman aimed directly at the children sitting in the pews.