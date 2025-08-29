Rubio will visit Mexico and Ecuador to 'advance key US priorities' such as 'swift and decisive action to dismantle cartels'

Published by Sabrina Martin 28 de agosto, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will embark on a tour of Mexico and Ecuador next week as part of the strategy ordered by President Donald Trump to combat drug cartels and strengthen security in the hemisphere. The trip, scheduled for September 2-4, follows the largest U.S. military mobilization in Latin America in decades.

The Department of State confirmed that the trip aims to "advance key U.S. priorities," including "swift and decisive action to dismantle cartels, halt fentanyl trafficking, end illegal immigration, reduce the trade deficit, and promote economic prosperity and counter malign extra continental actors."

Meeting with Claudia Sheinbaum in Mexico City

Rubio will meet in Mexico City with President Claudia Sheinbaum, who has expressed her intention to finalize a security pact with Washington. The points under negotiation include increased intelligence sharing, reducing the flow of fentanyl precursor chemicals and measures against arms trafficking from the United States.

Meeting with Daniel Noboa in Ecuador

Subsequently, the Secretary of State will travel to Quito to meet with President Daniel Noboa. Ecuador is going through a wave of violence generated by the territorial dispute between Colombian and Mexican cartels, which makes it a priority scenario in the regional agenda.