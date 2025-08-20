EXCLUSIVE | DEA refutes Claudia Sheinbaum: There is cooperation with Mexico to fight drug trafficking

Published by Joaquín Núñez 20 de agosto, 2025

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) told VOZ exclusively that there is an initiative with Mexico to combat cartels on the southern border. Contrary to what President Claudia Sheinbaum stated in one of her morning conferences, the agency remarked that the joint project is underway.

The disagreement between Sheinbaum and the DEA began on Monday, August 18, when the anti-drug agency published a statement announcing the existence of the Project Portero. As they explained, this seeks to strengthen "collaboration between the United States and Mexico in the fight against cartels" by dismantling cartel "gatekeepers."

"The program brings together Mexican investigators with U.S. law enforcement, prosecutors, defense officials, and members of the intelligence community. Over the course of several weeks, participants will identify joint targets, develop coordinated enforcement strategies, and strengthen the exchange of intelligence," they added.

A day later, Sheinbaum denied this cooperation, claiming there was no agreement with the DEA. "Any joint communication, it is done jointly. We do not validate anything that is issued by a U.S. Government institution that the Mexican Government has not been asked about," she insisted in a press conference.

She even affirmed that her Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Juan Ramón de la Fuente, would ask for explanations from the U.S. Embassy.

In this context, VOZ communicated with the DEA via e-mail to confirm the existence of the program.

"Could you please confirm that the press release is accurate and that the bilateral initiative is taking place? When did the multi-week training and collaboration program with Mexican officials start, and how long would it last? Has it been held at one of the southwest DEA's intelligence facilities, as the press release states?" Karina Yapor, executive producer and anchor of Voz News, asked.

In its response, the agency confirmed and ratified the existence of the project in conjunction with Mexico. "On Monday, DEA announced its training initiative in support of Project Portero, which is being conducted in coordination with Mexican law enforcement counterparts. This is a significant step forward in advancing and strengthening law enforcement and intelligence sharing with partners regarding an issue that has positive implications on both sides of the border," the DEA told VOZ.

They further stressed that they could not provide further details on Project Porter due to security concerns.