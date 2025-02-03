Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 3 de febrero, 2025

US President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order to prohibit future funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), reported US news portal Politico, which said it obtained a document announcing the decision.

According to the report, Trump will also order the withdrawal of the United States from the UN Human Rights Council, an organization heavily biased against Israel, from which he had already withdrawn the country in 2018, during his first term. The decision was reversed by the Biden Administration three years later.

This comes a day before the US president meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House for talks on the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, the possible treaty for normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia and the Iranian threat, among other issues.

Israeli newspaper Ynet further reported that, at Netanyahu's express request, Trump will watch the film 'Bearing Witness', which features the unedited footage of the October 7 massacre, before meeting with the Israeli prime minister.

UNRWA's links to terrorism



It should be noted that Israel has accused the UNRWA of links to terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip. In fact, some of its employees have been involved in the October 7 massacre.

Moreover, the mother of Emily Damari, one of the hostages recently released under the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, revealed that her daughter was held in UNRWA facilities.

The agency, which is supposedly dedicated to helping Palestinians in Gaza, has also been under fire for using its schools to indoctrinate children to hate Jews and incite them to violence against Israelis.

Recently, the Trump Administration reported that it supports the Israeli government's decision to cut off all contact with UNRWA and to ban its activities on Israeli soil.

It should be noted that former President Joe Biden already stopped funding to UNRWA last year, following the revelation of evidence of the involvement of members of the agency in the October 7 massacre.

The anti-Israel bias of the UN Human Rights Council



Regarding the US exit from the UN Human Rights Council, Politico noted that the document obtained justifies the decision on the grounds that it is an organization that has not fulfilled its objectives and continues to protect countries that commit serious human rights violations.

The document also points out that the Council maintains an extreme bias against Israel, which is why it has focused on the Jewish State in an unfair and disproportionate manner. It also adds that the organization passed more resolutions against Israel than against Syria, Iran and North Korea combined.