Trump issues proclamation in memory of servicemen killed at Abbey Gate

Published by Sabrina Martin 25 de agosto, 2025

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation at the White House on Monday to mark the fourth anniversary of the attack at Abbey Gate, where 13 US servicemen lost their lives during the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan. At the ceremony, held in the Oval Office, Trump was accompanied by family members of some of the fallen, to whom he paid tribute for their sacrifice.

The proclamation not only remembered the victims of the attack but also pointed a direct finger at the Joe Biden Administration, holding it responsible for the chaotic departure from Kabul. The text describes the withdrawal as "the single most embarrassing display of American foreign policy in the history of our country."

During the signing, Trump highlighted the fortitude of the military families and thanked the respect shown to them by the media. "They went through hell for no reason. It should have never happened," the president affirmed.

The signed document stressed that the nation honors "the memory of the 13 brave souls and every military service member to ever die in the line of duty—and we renew our resolve to protect American lives, defend American interests, and uphold American sovereignty."

He also included a direct message to those who survived with sequelae: "To those who horrifically suffered life-altering wounds—we extend our unending support and eternal gratitude for your unsung sacrifices. To those who served in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and beyond—you should be tremendously proud of your service to our nation and your devotion to preserving our freedoms."