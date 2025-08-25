Voz media US Voz.us
Mike Johnson praises Trump for DC homicide reduction, nominates him for Nobel Peace Prize

The House speaker's comment came in a response to a release from the White House communications team, which noted that there were no reported incidents of homicides in the capital since President Donald Trump's decision to execute a plan to deploy uniformed officers to restore security.

Mike Johnson on Capitol Hill/ Jemal Countess

Agustina Blanco
Agustina Blanco

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said Monday that President Donald Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for his recent intervention with the Washington, D.C., police force following a period of 11 consecutive days with no reported homicides in the city, the White House noted.

In a social media post, Johnson said, “There are MANY reasons why President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize - but 11 straight days with ZERO murders in Washington, D.C. might top the list.SAFER streets. STRONGER communities. AMERICA IS BACK!”

Johnson's comment comes from a response to a release from the White House communications team, which noted that there were no reported incidents of homicides in the capital between Aug. 14 and Aug. 24. These statistics come from preliminary data released by the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department.

However, the data also indicate that two homicides were recorded since Trump took control of the city's police department on Aug. 11: one on Aug. 11 itself and another on Aug. 13, according to reports from The Hill.

More nominate Trump for Nobel prize

In addition to Johnson, other public figures both national and international have endorsed Trump's nomination for this recognition, citing his efforts on international policy.

The Trump administration's takeover of the D.C. police is part of a broader strategy to address crime in the capital, which the president has described as a priority to restore safety and order and along those lines, according to the Metropolitan Police Department, reported homicides so far in 2025 total at  101, compared to 118 recorded in the same period last year.

