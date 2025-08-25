Mike Johnson praises Trump for DC homicide reduction, nominates him for Nobel Peace Prize

Published by Agustina Blanco 25 de agosto, 2025

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said Monday that President Donald Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for his recent intervention with the Washington, D.C., police force following a period of 11 consecutive days with no reported homicides in the city, the White House noted.

In a social media post, Johnson said, “There are MANY reasons why President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize - but 11 straight days with ZERO murders in Washington, D.C. might top the list.SAFER streets. STRONGER communities. AMERICA IS BACK!”

Johnson's comment comes from a response to a release from the White House communications team, which noted that there were no reported incidents of homicides in the capital between Aug. 14 and Aug. 24. These statistics come from preliminary data released by the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department.

11 days without a murder in Washington, D.C. https://t.co/sFMDfBjBEr pic.twitter.com/eizydXBlHV — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 25, 2025

However, the data also indicate that two homicides were recorded since Trump took control of the city's police department on Aug. 11: one on Aug. 11 itself and another on Aug. 13, according to reports from The Hill.