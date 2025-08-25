Mike Johnson praises Trump for DC homicide reduction, nominates him for Nobel Peace Prize
The House speaker's comment came in a response to a release from the White House communications team, which noted that there were no reported incidents of homicides in the capital since President Donald Trump's decision to execute a plan to deploy uniformed officers to restore security.
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said Monday that President Donald Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for his recent intervention with the Washington, D.C., police force following a period of 11 consecutive days with no reported homicides in the city, the White House noted.
In a social media post, Johnson said, “There are MANY reasons why President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize - but 11 straight days with ZERO murders in Washington, D.C. might top the list.SAFER streets. STRONGER communities. AMERICA IS BACK!”
There are MANY reasons why President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize - but 11 straight days with ZERO murders in Washington, D.C. might top the list.— Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) August 25, 2025
Johnson's comment comes from a response to a release from the White House communications team, which noted that there were no reported incidents of homicides in the capital between Aug. 14 and Aug. 24. These statistics come from preliminary data released by the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department.
However, the data also indicate that two homicides were recorded since Trump took control of the city's police department on Aug. 11: one on Aug. 11 itself and another on Aug. 13, according to reports from The Hill.
More nominate Trump for Nobel prize
The Trump administration's takeover of the D.C. police is part of a broader strategy to address crime in the capital, which the president has described as a priority to restore safety and order and along those lines, according to the Metropolitan Police Department, reported homicides so far in 2025 total at 101, compared to 118 recorded in the same period last year.