Published by Agustina Blanco 22 de agosto, 2025

President Donald Trump signaled Friday his intention to extend the federal crime crackdown recently launched in Washington DC, to other U.S. cities, with Chicago as a likely next target.

During a press conference at the Oval Office, where he announced that the 2026 World Cup draw will be held at the Kennedy Center, Trump described Chicago as "a mess" and sharply criticized the city's mayor, Brandon Johnson, whom he called "substantially incompetent".

"After we do this will go to another location, and we'll make it safe, also. We're going to make our country very safe," Trump asserted.

Not just Chicago, also New York

The president did not limit his comments to Chicago, slipping in New York as another possible destination for his anti-crime campaign as well.

Chicago's response



Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson picked up the gauntlet and responded to the Republican's comments, expressing that the possibility of a National Guard deployment would be “uncoordinated, uncalled for, and unsound” according to review Reuters.

Johnson further noted that progress in reducing crime in Chicago is due to local efforts. “There are many things the federal government could do to help us reduce crime and violence in Chicago, but sending in the military is not one of them”, he said.