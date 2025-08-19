‘President of peace’: Republican lawmakers nominate Trump for Nobel Prize for his efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war

Published by Agustina Blanco 19 de agosto, 2025

President Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by a group of Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives, led by Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee and Rep. Marlin Stutzman of Indiana.

The nomination, which will be sent to the Nobel Committee, highlights Trump's efforts to mediate the war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as other diplomatic achievements in international conflicts, cementing him as a key figure in promoting global peace.

The nomination letter, drafted by Ogles and Stutzman, praises Trump for his "decisive leadership in securing landmark diplomatic agreements, de-escalating global conflicts, and actively pursuing peaceful resolutions to some of the world's most entrenched disputes has led and continues to lead to a more peaceful world."

🚨 Here is my official nomination of President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.



His leadership has brought more peace and fewer wars than any world leader in modern history—this prize is his to win. pic.twitter.com/I39xmSqFr2 — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) August 19, 2025

Among the highlights was Trump's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday. The meeting marked the first time since Trump's first term that a U.S. president met face-to-face with the Russian leader, to establish a path toward a cease-fire in Ukraine, prisoner exchanges, humanitarian corridors and future security arrangements. Both sides described the meeting as positive.

In addition, on Monday, Trump held a meeting at the White House with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and several European leaders, to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine and facilitate a dialogue between Zelensky and Putin.

Then, in a post on Truth Social, Trump announced that, following these discussions, he began preparations for a future meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine at a location yet to be determined, with the goal of moving toward a just and lasting peace in the region.

Trump's interventions



The nomination also recognizes Trump's efforts in other global conflicts. Lawmakers highlighted his mediation of a historic peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as his direct involvement in the Gaza conflict and the Abraham Accords reached during his first term, which normalized relations between Israel and several Arab countries.

"Because of President Trump's leadership, more people are alive today, and there are fewer wars in the world than before," Ogles said in an interview with Fox News Digital. For his part, Stutzman called Trump "the peace president" and assured that "there is no one on the planet more deserving of this year's Nobel Prize," a sentiment backed by multiple world leaders.