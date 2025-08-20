Southern Command chief warned from Argentina that China seeks to export its authoritarian model to Latin America

Published by Williams Perdomo 20 de agosto, 2025

Navy Admiral Alvin Holsey, head of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), is in Argentina this week as part of a three-day visit. On his arrival, Halsey warned that China is seeking to export its authoritarian model to Latin America.

During his visit in Argentina, Halsey will hold key meetings with defense officials in Buenos Aires and participate in a regional security conference jointly sponsored by Argentina and SOUTHCOM.

The warning about the Chinese regime's plans was given, according to local media like Clarín, at the inaugural speech of the South American Defense Conference (SOUTHDEC) held at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Madero, with the presence of the Argentine Defense Minister Luis Petri.

In this regard, SOUTHCOM welcomed the Argentine government's efforts "to strengthen its defense relationship with the United States and applaud Argentina's commitment to defense modernization and its acquisition of F-16s and Stryker armored vehicles."

The U.S. embassy in Argentina recalled that this is Admiral Holsey's second trip to the country so far this year and follows recent visits by other American officials.

"This year's SOUTHDEC will include plenary sessions on strengthening maritime domain surveillance, as well as the Armed Forces' support to security forces in the fight against transnational criminal organizations," the embassy maintained.