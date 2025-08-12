Texas: Attorney General Ken Paxton seeks arrest of Beto O'Rourke for 'scamming Texans' by funding Democratic lawmakers who fled the state

Published by Agustina Blanco 12 de agosto, 2025

The Texas attorney general, Ken Paxton, filed a motion on Tuesday seeking the arrest of the Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke, accusing him of violating a temporary restraining order by fundraising for Democratic lawmakers who left the state.

The legal action escalates the dispute between Republicans and Democrats in Texas, amid a showdown over approval of a new district map for the House of Representatives before 2026.

Paxton's motion alleges that O'Rourke and his organization, Powered By People, continued to solicit donations to cover the expenses of Democratic lawmakers who fled Texas, despite a court order temporarily banning such activities. The filing demands a fine of $500 for each act of contempt and that O'Rourke be jailed “until he demonstrates a willingness to abide by the Court’s orders.”

In a message posted on his X account, Paxton stated, “I'm taking action to hold Robert Francis O'Rourke in contempt for violating a court order and scamming Texans. Beto is about to find out that running your mouth and ignoring the rule of law has consequences in Texas. It's time to lock him up.”

BREAKING: I'm taking action to hold Robert Francis O'Rourke in contempt for violating a court order and scamming Texans.



Beto is about to find out that running your mouth and ignoring the rule of law has consequences in Texas.



It's time to lock him up. pic.twitter.com/JZO4cbBkt1 — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) August 12, 2025

The controversy comes in the context of a special legislative session called by Governor Greg Abbott, who has threatened to call a second session if Democrats don't return by Friday.

The Democratic lawmakers, who left the state to block passage of the new electoral map, face daily fines of $500 and arrest warrants issued by Republicans.

O'Rourke's fundraising efforts seek to ease the financial burden on the Democratic lawmakers, who have incurred significant expenses by staying out of state.