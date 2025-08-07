Texas: FBI joins search for Democratic lawmakers who fled the state

Published by Agustina Blanco 7 de agosto, 2025

The Republican senator from Texas, John Cornyn, announced that the FBI accepted his request to collaborate with state authorities in locating Democratic legislators from the Texas House of Representatives who left the state.

The action seeks to counter a move by more than 50 Democrats who fled earlier this month to avoid the necessary quorum in the House, thus halting a redistricting plan pushed by the Republican Party.

Cornyn, in a statement cited by Fox News on Thursday, expressed satisfaction with FBI Director Kash Patel's decision to support the search. "I am proud to announce that Director Kash Patel has approved my request for the FBI to assist state and local law enforcement in locating runaway Texas House Democrats," he said.

"I thank President Trump and Director Patel for supporting and swiftly acting on my call for the federal government to hold these supposed lawmakers accountable for fleeing Texas.”

The senator had sent a letter Tuesday to Patel, requesting federal assistance in locating the lawmakers, arguing that they may be engaging in "potential criminal acts" by shirking their legislative responsibilities. Cornyn further noted that some lawmakers could be receiving funds to facilitate their absence, which could constitute crimes such as bribery or public corruption. "The FBI has tools to aid state law enforcement when parties cross state lines,” he wrote, underscoring the need for federal resources.

For his part, Texas Governor Greg Abbott also confirmed the FBI's involvement. In a message posted on the X platform, Abbott stated, “Texas DPS and the FBI are tracking down the derelict Democrats. They will be taken directly to the Texas Capitol.”

He further warned that those who received benefits for not attending could face removal from office and bribery charges, emphasizing that "in Texas, there are consequences for your actions."

The Democratic plan: Not to give a quorum



The controversy comes in the context of a special session called by Abbott to advance a redistricting plan that could add five Republican-leaning seats in the House before the midterm elections. Democrats, by leaving the state, managed to break the necessary quorum (100 of 150 House members) to block the vote.

Some Democratic governors, such as J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, Gavin Newsom of California and Kathy Hochul of New York, have offered refuge to the lawmakers, defending their action as a fight for democracy.