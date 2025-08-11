Trump extends tariff truce with China by 90 days

Published by Carlos Dominguez 11 de agosto, 2025

President Trump signed an executive order Monday that extends the tariff truce with China for 90 days, according to reports from CNBC.

Likewise, the president assured that negotiations with the Asian giant are going "quite well," hours before the tariff truce between the two world powers was set to expire.

"We'll see what happens (...) The relationship between President Xi (Jinping) and myself is very good," Trump added at a press conference.

Shortly before Trump's announcement, China said it expected a "positive" outcome from negotiations with Washington.

"We hope the United States will work with China to respect the important consensus reached during the telephone conversation between the two heads of state (....) and strive to achieve positive results on the basis of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit," Lin Jian, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement.