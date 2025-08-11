Trump administration deploys FBI to DC and considers doing the same with the National Guard

Published by Joaquín Núñez 10 de agosto, 2025

The Trump administration deployed 120 Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents to Washington, D.C. This was reported by the Washington Post in an attempt by the White House to help local law enforcement prevent vehicle thefts and violent crime in the nation's capital. Donald Trump also previewed a press conference in which he will explain his plan to make D.C. "great again."

Via Truth Social, the president compared the work to be done in D.C. to that of the southern border, stressing that he plans to "immediately clear out the city's homeless population and take swift action against crime."

"It will not only involve ending the Crime, Murder, and Death in our Nation’s Capital, but will also be about Cleanliness and the General Physical Renovation and Condition of our once beautiful and well maintained Capital," he added.

According to Reuters, Trump is considering sending the National Guard to the nation's capital: "While details of the plan were unclear, the administration is preparing to deploy hundreds of National Guard troops to Washington, a U.S. official told Reuters, a controversial tactic Trump used recently in Los Angeles to tackle immigration protests over the objections of local officials."

In recent months, the president has threatened to "federalize" the nation's capital, arguing that it is poorly managed. Since it was a law that allowed the city self-government in 1973, returning control to the Executive Branch or Congress would also require a law.

Although the Republican avoided being too hard on the city's current mayor, Muriel Bowser, he claimed that under her administration, D.C. has become "dirtier and less attractive."

About the press conference, the president set it for ten o'clock in the morning on Monday, August 11. "I will take care of our beloved capital and we will make it, truly, GREAT AGAIN! Before the tents, squalor, squalor, filth and crime, it was the most beautiful capital in the world. Soon it will be again. Thank you for your attention to this matter, see you tomorrow morning at 10 a.m.!" he said.