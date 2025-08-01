Huckabee, Witkoff head to Gaza to brief Trump on humanitarian conditions

Published by Joaquín Núñez 31 de julio, 2025

Senior Trump administration officials will visit the Gaza Strip to inspect food distribution centers. Special envoy Steve Witkoff and Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee will travel on Friday to report to President Donald Trump on the social situation.

The trip comes amid global pressure on Israel over the food situation in Gaza. Britain, Canada, France, and other countries are urging the Jewish state to allow humanitarian aid into the country.

The plan was confirmed by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt: "Tomorrow, special envoy Witkoff and Ambassador Huckabee will be traveling into Gaza to inspect the current distribution sites and secure a plan to deliver more food and meet with local Gazans to hear first-hand about this dire situation on the ground."

In a recent post on his social media, Huckabee blamed the United Nations and The New York Times for allegedly undermining the ceasefire and contributing to "chaos" related to humanitarian aid. "Is the UN, NY Times, and Hamas all happy now? I'm sure Hamas is. Their lies and propaganda destroyed the cease-fire deal, tried to discredit the safe and functioning GHF effort, emboldened Hamas, and resulted in this complete balagan! Saddest of all, hostage families are left with prolonged grief," he wrote.

According to Leavitt, the officials will later meet with Trump "to approve a final plan for food and aid distribution into the region."

Prior to the trip, both officials held a meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, which the press secretary described as "very productive."

New meeting between Witkoff and Putin?

Witkoff is expected to travel later to Russia, although the White House did not provide further details. A meeting with President Vladimir Putin is not ruled out.

As for Russia, Trump imposed a deadline on Putin to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine that will expire in eight days. Should it indeed expire, the U.S. will impose new sanctions on the country. "It's disgusting what they're doing. It's very sad. They should stop it. It's disgraceful. We're going to impose sanctions. I don't know if it bothers you or if it has any effect, but we're going to do it," the president said.