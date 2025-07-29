UK plans to recognize Palestinian state absent ‘substantive’ Israeli steps

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 29 de julio, 2025

Keir Starmer, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, told reporters on Tuesday that he intends to recognize a Palestinian state in September, before the U.N. General Assembly, “unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza” and agrees to a ceasefire and to “commit to a long-term sustainable peace, reviving the prospect of a two-state solution.”

“This includes allowing the United Nations to restart the supply of aid and making clear that there will be no annexations in the West Bank,” Starmer said during the briefing at 10 Downing Street.

Starmer's office stated that London is “taking additional immediate steps to alleviate the humanitarian situation, including air drops of humanitarian supplies along with Jordan, and getting injured children out of Gaza and into British hospitals alongside pressing strongly for U.N. deliveries of humanitarian assistance to resume.”

Jean-Noël Barrot, the French foreign minister, noted that Paris had recently said it would recognize a Palestinian state in September.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry stated that the Jewish state “rejects the statement by the prime minister of the United Kingdom.”

“The shift in the British government’s position at this time, following the French move and internal political pressures, constitutes a reward for Hamas and harms efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and a framework for the release of hostages,” the ministry stated.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews stated that it is seeking “urgent clarification from the U.K. government that it will not recognize Palestine in September if Israel’s hostages continue to remain in Hamas captivity or if Hamas continues to reject the ceasefire, as it did last week.”

“We must neither forsake the hostages nor reward Hamas terror or intransigence,” a spokesman for the board said. “We will shortly be holding a special meeting of our deputies to discuss the rapidly changing events in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank, including continuing to lend our support to a rapid and sustained increase in humanitarian aid.”

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday that he “surprisingly” didn’t discuss London recognizing a Palestinian state with the British prime minister.

“We have no view on that,” Trump said. “We’re going to get a lot of money to the area, so they get some food. He’s going to, also. I think the European Union is going to put up money for food, and hopefully it’s going to be properly distributed. And I think it will be.”

“You could make the case that you’re rewarding people—that you’re rewarding Hamas if you do that, and I don’t think they should be rewarded,” Trump said. “I’m not in that camp, to be honest. We’ll let you know where we are.”

“If you do that, you really are rewarding Hamas,” he said. “I’m not about to do that.”

AIPAC stated that “by threatening to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state, Prime Minister Starmer joins President Macron in rewarding Hamas for its barbaric terrorism against the Jewish state and its refusal to free the 50 hostages it’s held captive for 662 days.”

“Starmer’s demand that Israel agree to a ceasefire is a sick rewriting of history that only benefits Hamas and extends this terrible war,” AIPAC said. “Time and again, Israel has accepted U.S.-brokered deals while Hamas rejects them, including just last week.”

“Starmer, Marcon and other world leaders are undermining the Trump administration’s pursuit of peace when they should be joining with the president to unequivocally condemn Hamas for rejecting these offers,” the pro-Israel group said.

“Israel has taken the unprecedented step during wartime of surging aid to civilians in a war zone from which a barbaric attack was launched on its own citizens,” it added. “But rather than recognizing this fact, Great Britain and France would reward the aggressor. This would not be just nor would it bring peace and reconciliation any closer to reality.”

© JNS