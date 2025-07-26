Trump, a day of golf and protests in Scotland

Published by Israel Duro 26 de julio, 2025

Donald Trump enjoyed a round of golf on the morning of the first day of a visit to Scotland, where several protests against his presence are planned. Until tomorrow, when he will meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the U.S. president's schedule is clear.

In the morning, the Republican, his son Eric and U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Warren Stephens went out for a round of golf at one of his family's resorts in the village of Turnberry and posed for cameras.

This picturesque town in southwest Scotland lost its usual calm and was transformed into a fortress, with closed streets and police checkpoints, after the arrival of the president on Friday night. Local police were patrolling this famous golf course, which hosted four men's British Opens, as well as the sandy beaches and dunes that surround it on horseback, on foot, with dogs or on quad bikes.

Trump's love for Scotland, his mother's homeland

Trump landed Friday at the neighboring Prestwick Airport, where hundreds of onlookers came to see the arrival of the presidential plane and his entourage. The Republican leader expressed his love for Scotland, his mother's homeland, on a previous visit.

Hundreds of demonstrators protested Saturday in front of the U.S. consulate in Edinburgh, the capital, and in the city of Aberdeen, where the Trump family has another golf course. Convened by the Coalition To Stop Trump, attendees carried banners with messages such as "Scotland hates Trump" and waved Palestinian flags amid heavy police deployment.

Security forces are also watching for any other protests that may erupt near Turnberry.

Expected meeting with von der Leyen over tariffs

On Sunday, Trump will meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who hopes to reach an agreement on tariffs.

He is also scheduled to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer before leaving for Balmedie, on the Scottish east coast, where he is expected to officially open a new golf course at one of his resorts. He is scheduled to return to the United States on Tuesday.