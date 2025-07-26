Democrats' new gamble: Get Jeffrey Epstein's birthday album
According to lawmakers, the album's contents could provide helpful information on possible reforms related to sex trafficking rings and financial regulations.
House Democrats are allegedly attempting to obtain a complete, unedited copy of the commemorative album Jeffrey Epstein reportedly received on his 50th birthday. The request is based on reports that the copy would currently be in the control of the executors administering the deceased's estate. Axios had access to the letter sent by the lawmakers to the attorneys in charge of Epstein's estate.
The request was spearheaded by Rep. Ro Khanna, along with Robert Garcia, both California Democrats. In the missive, they ask that the album with letters be delivered by Aug. 10.
Based on unconfirmed reports
The petition cites a Wall Street Journal article that claims President Donald Trump contributed a poem and a drawing to the album. Trump has categorically rejected that claim and responded with a defamation lawsuit against the media outlet.
Despite the lack of verified evidence, Democratic lawmakers argue that the album could be "essential" to examining federal authorities' handling of the Epstein case.
Alternative strategy in the absence of a majority
As the minority party in the House, Democrats have been limited in their ability to advance high-profile investigations. Khanna acknowledged that going to Epstein's estate, rather than the Department of Justice, is an easier route: "A private attorney is much more likely to comply," he told Axios.
Brad Edwards, an attorney for more than 200 Epstein victims, told MSNBC that the executors of the estate have the album in their possession and would possibly turn it over if asked directly. In case of resistance, he explained that Congress could issue a formal subpoena to obtain it.
They assure that they will respect the victims
Khanna indicated that, should they obtain the document, any publication of its contents would be done in consultation with the victims. He assured that they would respect their wishes and that the priority would be to protect their privacy, although he is confident that some parts could be made public with their consent.