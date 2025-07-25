Hermann Tertsch to VOZ: "The alliance between the conservative and patriotic forces of Europe, North America and Ibero-America is essential"

Published by Williams Perdomo 25 de julio, 2025

Hermann Tertsch, Vox MEP and vice-president of the Patriots for Europe group, assured that unity is needed among conservatives in Europe and America in defense of freedom and to confront their common enemy: socialism.

The MEP affirmed that Europe, North America and Ibero-America constitute the three fundamental pillars of the West. He insisted on the importance of promoting a common defense of Western civilization.

"The alliance between the conservative and patriotic forces of the three great pillars of the West is fundamental: Europe, North America and Ibero-America. We are the three legs of a West that has to defend itself united," Tertsch said during a conversation with VOZ.

Tertsch highlighted the work of President Donald Trump, who - he said - managed to generate important changes in a short time, despite attempts by the left to stop him.

"He is helping other places get big changes underway," he added.

He also referred to Vice President J.D. Vance and his speech at the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 14, 2025. In his speech, Vance warned about the advance of progressivism in Europe and the threat this poses to the West.

"We thank him, not only for the words of the Munich Conference but also for his interest in the defense in Europe of freedom, of national identity and against the Muslim invasion," Tertsch said.

Tertsch is in Washington to participate in the Gold Institute's Security & Diplomacy Conference. At the event he will expose the dangers of promoting woke policies from institutions such as the European Parliament.

The MEP explained that, in his opinion, conservative and patriotic forces in Europe are the only allies of President Donald Trump on the continent, and warned that many parties that used to consider themselves Christian Democrats and agglutinated the conservative vote "have gone to the left."

Millions of euros to boost progressive organizations



In this sense, he pointed out that the European Union (EU) systematically supports progressive organizations in Ibero-America. He referred to the report entitled The Pink Tide of EU Aid, which reveals that, in the last decade, various EU institutions have allocated around 1.1 billion dollars to finance some 800 Ibero-American NGOs.

By supporting these organizations, the EU contributes - in many cases - to strengthening a cultural and political environment favorable to the affiliates of the Sao Paulo Forum and the Puebla Group, key networks of the neo-Marxist elites in Ibero-America. "It spends thousands of dollars to support these organizations."

"It spends billions in Ibero-America that go directly to left-wing, far-left and Wokist organizations to do agitation, cultural struggle, political struggle and help the worst regimes," Tertsch said.

The Chinese regime, a threat to the West



Hermann Tertsch also warned about the advance of the enemies of the United States in Western territory. As an example, he mentioned that Republican senators Tom Cotton and Rick Crawford requested a review of the intelligence exchange with the Spanish intelligence and police services.

The request came after news that the Spanish Interior Ministry awarded contracts worth more than $14 million to Huawei to implement surveillance systems, which has raised concerns about possible access to sensitive U.S. information.

Tertsch warned that, beyond the millions of dollars disbursed, what is really worrying is that the Chinese regime could access confidential information from Western countries.

"Huawei is the one holding the secret and confidential information from the Spanish courts. Many of the police and intelligence reports are available to the Chinese regime. Huawei is nothing more than the eyes and ears of the Chinese regime, of the communist dictatorship," the MEP pointed out.

Finally, he welcomed the Trump Administration's stance towards the regimes in Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. He assured that the right policy is to keep up the pressure until these governments stop repressing and allow a transition to freedom.