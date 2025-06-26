IV Iberosphere Summit: 'The new right has reason to hopeput'

Published by Williams Perdomo 26 de junio, 2025

The new right has hope. This was stated by MEP Juan Carlos Girauta in a conversation with VOZ during the IV Iberosphere Summit, in which he reaffirmed that Europe and Ibero-America have a great opportunity after winning the cultural battle against socialism/communism.

"We are in a time full of opportunities because for the first time the cultural battle has been won, in the United States the cultural battle has been won. In Europe, at least, there are those sectors of culture and society that are represented by Vox, we have a voice that confronts the hegemony of the left that had been unchallenged for a long time," said Girauta.

In addition, the MEP detailed that this opportunity also comes to Ibero-America, with Argentina leading the right with Javier Milei as president. Therefore, he stressed that the IV Iberosphere Summit is a meeting platform for Ibero-Americans who promote freedom.

In that sense, he celebrated the triumph of President Donald Trump in the United States as well as the measures promoted by his government to confront socialism:

"In Europe the new right is also growing. I call it the new right because there is still the mistake of calling those parties like the European People's Party the right, that old right that has not been able to take the step of standing up and challenging the cultural hegemony of the left," said Girauta, who pointed out that, in his opinion, those parties not only have not taken the step but have been absorbed by the left.

Similar was the position of another MEP Hermann Tertsch, who pointed out that socialism cannot be confronted by imitating its policies: "To fight socialism, it is not possible to fight socialism," he said.

"To fight socialism, the worst thing you can do is to imitate it. That is the first lesson for that which pretends to be right wing and which harvests conservative votes to give them to the left to continue doing the same, which are the recipes for failure," Tertsch said.

For the European deputy, the alternative promoted by Patriots for Europe - the political group of Vox in Europe - is the rise of national and patriotic forces that aim to put an end to socialism because that ideology has already caused too much pain and suffering around the world.

"Socialism is a disease and we have to put an end to it (...) That is why we have to convince the national forces that are growing all over Europe. In Latin America we are also seeing magnificent signs of lucidity," Tertsch stressed.

Tertsch also criticized the European People's Party after voting in favor of Isa Serra, leader of Podemos, as vice-president of the European Parliament's Subcommittee on Human Rights. The MEP denounced that the decision of the Populares was with the intention that Patriots for Europe, the third political force in Europe, would not get the Vice-Presidency in the Subcommittee.

"To snatch the seat away from us, the People's Party voted for a communist. That says it all," Tertsch said.

VOX MEP and director of the Disenso Foundation, Jorge Martín Frías, referred to the decision of the European People's Party during his intervention in the III panel of the summit. Frias described the support of the Populares to Serra as a "shame" and argued that the PP is thus integrated "in the structures that whitewash and protect the criminal and Islamist left."

Similarly, he highlighted that The Left, the party supported by the EPP, defends and justifies regimes such as the Castro regime in Cuba, Chavismo in Venezuela, the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua and the government of Gustavo Petro in Colombia.

The summit The IV Iberosphere Summit, in which VOZ participates as a partner, takes place until this Friday.



It is a meeting promoted by the Spanish political party Vox and the group Patriots for Europe that brings together sovereignty leaders from Europe, Latin America and the United States to strengthen cooperation against the advance of socialism and organized crime.



"This has to be known as the Iberosphere Summit," said the Spanish political party Vox.

"This has to be known by everyone. From Venezuela to Cuba, from Nicaragua to Israel, from Peru to the European Union," said Martin Frias.

"This is not a mistake, it is complicity (...) The Popular Party has voted in favor of those who defend the executioners," added the deputy.

The third panel of the summit, entitled 'Iberoamerica at a crossroads' was moderated by Mario Noya, director of VOZ, and included the participation of Martín Frías; Mike González, researcher at The Heritage Foundation; MEP Anna Brylka and Adám Kavecsánszki, president of the Foundation for a Civic Hungary.

In conversation Mike Gonzalez highlighted that Republican President Donald Trump has fought the cultural battle and keeps taking on the socialists/communists. He explained that one of the challenges Trump has had has been to break down the power of progressives in the media.

"The left has been very skillful and they have known how to choose the institutions to fund progressive ideas, Gonzalez noted."

Despite the power of the left, the defenders of freedom - assured the researcher - are winning the battle of ideas and politically. He emphasized that President Trump is doing what he should and that this should be replicated by conservative politicians: "let politicians do what they have to do," Gonzalez said.