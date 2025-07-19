Promises kept: the Republican Party's Hispanic Communications Director explained the keys behind Trump's success in his first semester

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 18 de julio, 2025

On Voz News, journalist Karina Yapor interviewed GOP Hispanic Communications Director Jaime Flórez about the first six months of President Donald Trump. During the interview, Florez shared his views on the main achievements the Republican administration has counted on and the challenges that lie ahead.

"The president has fulfilled his promise to solve the border crisis, the president has also been fulfilling his promise to lower some prices, control inflation a little, generate jobs and he fulfilled his promise to move forward with the 'Unique, Big and Beautiful' bill. [....] This is exactly what the president promised during his campaign and this is exactly what he is doing," commented Flórez.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.