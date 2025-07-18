The Wall Street Journal credits Trump with a suggestive letter to Epstein as the president announces a lawsuit against the paper

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 17 de julio, 2025

On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal credited President Donald Trump with a racy letter allegedly addressed to child molester Jeffrey Epstein in 2003. According to the WSJ, the missive features graphic content and insinuations that the president vehemently denies having written. Through the social network Truth, the Republican leader called the missive "false, malicious and defamatory" and warned of legal action against the newspaper, media mogul Rupert Murdoch and NewsCorp.

According to the WSJ, the alleged letter addressed to Epstein, on the occasion of his 50th birthday, was part of a personal album compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell, his former partner and accomplice, and contained greetings from multiple prominent individuals in Epstein's inner circle, including businessmen, lawyers and public figures.

The alleged missive attributed to Trump -described by the WSJ as escalating in tone- included a bizarre, fictional conversation between him and Epstein, apparently typed within the outline of a hand-drawn nude woman.

The text of the letter reads as follows "Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything



Donald: Yes, there is, but I won't tell you what it is.



Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is.



Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey.



Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it.



Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?



Jeffrey: As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you.



Donald: A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret."



Trump's response to the WSJ, however, was categorical: he assured that he never wrote such a letter.

"This is not me. This is a fake thing. It's a fake Wall Street Journal story," the president said in an interview with the newspaper. "I never wrote a picture in my life. I don't draw pictures of women. It's not my language. It's not my words."

In the WSJ interview, Trump had already threatened the WSJ with a lawsuit if it published the story. Following its publication, the president posted a lengthy message on the social network Truth, where he claimed that Rupert Murdoch and WSJ editor Emma Tucker were personally warned, through White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and the president himself, that the letter was a hoax.

Despite the warning, Trump stated that the media outlet decided to proceed with its publication. In the message, the president announced the filing of the lawsuit.

"President Trump will be suing The Wall Street Journal, NewsCorp, and Mr. Murdoch, shortly. The Press has to learn to be truthful, and not rely on sources that probably don't even exist," the message reads, where Trump cited his record of legal triumphs against the corporate press.

In another, more aggressive message, Trump said it's not his words or his way of speaking. He also explained that he does not draw pictures, even though he has done charity sketches in the past, which can be found publicly.

According to the WSJ, the album mentioned inside would also include letters from billionaire Leslie Wexner, former CEO of Victoria's Secret, and attorney Alan Dershowitz, as well as poems, photos and greetings from Epstein's ex-girlfriends. According to the newspaper, the documents were reviewed by the Department of Justice during investigations prior to Maxwell's conviction, which she is now appealing to the Supreme Court. However, neither the FBI nor the DOJ confirmed whether these materials were part of the recent file review.

Trump also again denounced the Epstein case as an orchestrated maneuver by his critics to take him down. He said the falsity of the letter is evident because, if reliable, it would have already been revealed in the past.

"If there were any truth at all on the Epstein Hoax, as it pertains to President Trump, this information would have been revealed by Comey, Brennan, Crooked Hillary, and other Radical Left Lunatics years ago," he said on his social media.

In an attempt to curb what he called a "ridiculous amount of publicity," the president reported that he asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to release all relevant grand jury testimony, provided it had judicial approval.

This episode feeds into a broader context of the Department of Justice's review of the Epstein files. Earlier this year, Bondi herself had promised to release new findings on the case, but so far the declassified documents have not yielded relevant new information, generating frustration even among conservative supporters and allies of the president. Elon Musk, for example, publicly pressured Trump to release the files, claiming that citizens will no longer trust him if he does not. Charlie Kirk, Laura Loomer, Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon and other MAGA figures joined the calls.

However, despite his public dispute, Musk himself said the letter published by the WSJ doesn't look real. Pointedly, he mentioned that the words described by the newspaper "really does not sound like something Trump would say." Several Trump supporters shared the impression.

Meanwhile, the case continues to escalate politically. From Congress, Democrats on the Judiciary Committee have seized on the situation to demand hearings on the Trump administration's handling of the files. They could subpoena prosecutor Bondi, Kash Patel and Dan Bongino to testify if accountability is not clarified.