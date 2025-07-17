Michael Flynn, loyal Trump ally, adds to criticism over the Epstein case: "The roll out of this was terrible"

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 16 de julio, 2025

Retired Gen. Michael Flynn, former National Security Adviser and one of President Donald Trump's most prominent and loyal allies became the latest MAGA movement figurehead to voice criticism of the Trump administration over the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

In a lengthy 500-word message posted on 'X,' Flynn said the Trump administration's decision to close the investigation into the Epstein files was disappointing, and urged it to rectify.

"The roll out of this was terrible, no way around that. Americans want America to be successful, therefore, WE NEED YOU TO BE SUCCESSFUL," the 66-year-old general wrote, addressing Trump.

.@realDonaldTrump I hesitated to write this however, with the utmost respect and deference to you for all you’ve withstood (few know it better than me what the “deep state” can do when they want to turn on a person). The EPSTEIN AFFAIR is NOT about who killed him or if he… — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) July 16, 2025

While Flynn said he was not at all concerned about how Epstein died, who according to the official version committed suicide under strange circumstances in a jail cell, the retired general did express fears about the possibility of powerful people implicated in the financier's crimes going unpunished: "If there are elites inside of our country that committed crimes against CHILDREN (shame on them)... they MUST be held ACCOUNTABLE."

Flynn, who has been questioned for spreading conspiracy theories, made it clear that the issue goes beyond the tycoon's death: "It is NOT about Epstein or the left. It is about committing crimes against CHILDREN. If he were part of an intel operation known or run by our CIA (shame on them) and those responsible MUST be held accountable. If there is another country involved, then shame on them as well."

The former military man, who in 2020 received a presidential pardon after being indicted for lying to the FBI, said the U.S. is going through a critical time and it is vital that Trump does well. "If you’re not successful, our country may not survive. It is that extreme of a situation we currently face."

Despite his criticism of his handling of the Epstein case, Flynn closed his message by reaffirming his support for Trump: "God bless you and may God continue to protect you from the dark forces that do exist. I believe you were put on this earth for such a time as this."

Flynn thus joined other pro-Trump voices such as Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, reporter Laura Loomer and conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who have also sharply questioned the closure of the case, especially the attorney general, Pam Bondi, chiefly targeted by the MAGA base.

The president, meanwhile, continues to remarked his annoyance at those who continue to talk about the Epstein case: "My PAST supporters have bought into this 'bullshit,' hook, line, and sinker."