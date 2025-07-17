Coast Guard seizes more than 240,000 pounds of cocaine, doubling the amount from 2024

Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de julio, 2025

The Coast Guard announced the seizure of 242,244 pounds of cocaine since the start of President Donald Trump's administration on Jan. 20 through July 2025. This represents an increase of more than 100% over the cocaine seized during the Joe Biden Administration in the same period of 2024.

The information was released by the Department of Homeland Security in a statement published on its official website.

"Since just 1.2 grams of cocaine can be lethal, the Coast Guard has seized over 91 million potentially lethal doses—enough to kill the entire population of the states of California, Texas, and New York combined," the agency explained in the report.

Similarly, the department detailed that this milestone comes after President Trump ordered an increase in Coast Guard resources at the country's maritime border on his first day in office, tripling the number of forces along the U.S. southern border and maritime approaches.

"The U.S. southern border is an interconnected system, and as illegal migration and smuggling become harder across the southwest land border, cartels may try different routes," said Coast Guard Acting Commandant Adm. Kevin Lunday.

"Our message to the cartels is this: We own the sea, not you. Using every capability at our disposal, the Coast Guard will prevent threats from reaching our borders," he added.

The Department of Homeland Security maintained that, under Trump's leadership, Secretary Noem is implementing Force Design 2028. This is a large-scale effort to "transform the Coast Guard into a more agile, capable and responsive force."

In addition, the department indicated that 80% of all drugs bound for the country are seized on the high seas.