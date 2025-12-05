Judge orders unsealing of grand jury transcripts in Jeffrey Epstein case

Published by Just The News / Ben Whedon 5 de diciembre, 2025

The federal judge on Friday ordered the unsealing of grand jury transcripts in Florida's investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, the Associated Press reported.

The move comes in the wake of the Department of Justice renewing its bid to unseal them. A court in July rejected the agency's original attempt to unseal the transcripts.

Last month, President Donald Trump signed legislation requiring the disclosure of materials related to the late billionaire's sex-trafficking operation.

The Trump administration has faced intense scrutiny over its handling of the Epstein case after Trump himself campaigned on releasing the so-called "client list" of powerful people to whom Epstein allegedly trafficked underaged women.

Earlier this year, Attorney General Pam Bondi attempted to release largely public information to influencers in a now-notorious PR stunt that renewed public demand for all of the information.

Ben Whedon is the Chief Political Correspondent at Just the News.

© JNS