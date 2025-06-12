DHS confirms that the National Guard is authorized to detain anti-ICE rioters in Los Angeles

Published by Agustina Blanco 12 de junio, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed that members of the National Guard deployed to Los Angeles have the authority to temporarily detain rioters who attack Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents during enforcement operations.

The move comes amid unrest in the city, where President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of approximately 4,000 National Guard troops.

According to Tricia McLaughlin, DHS assistant secretary, the troops are on the ground to protect ICE agents and other federal law enforcement groups.

In a statement to Axios, McLaughlin explained, "If any rioters attack ICE law enforcement officers, military personnel have the authority to temporarily detain them until law enforcement makes the arrest."

This authorization seeks to ensure the safety of federal agents during operations in a context of protests against ICE raids.

For his part, Major General Scott Sherman, indicated Wednesday that, although troops have this authority, there have only been a small number of cases in which they have detained civilians.

The National Guard deployment has generated tensions with California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has accused the Trump administration of illegally appropriating 2,000 National Guard troops from the state without justification or prior consultation with local authorities.

For its part, the Republican Administration has defended ICE operations, claiming they are aimed at getting "criminal illegal immigrant killers, rapists, gangbangers, drug dealers, human traffickers and domestic abusers off the streets."

DHS has emphasized its commitment to the safety of ICE agents, stating in a post on X that "this Administration is not playing games with the lives and safety of our ICE officers,” and that rioters in Los Angeles will not stop immigration operations.

This Administration is not playing games with the lives and safety of our ICE officers. People doxxing our officers and impeding ICE operations are siding with vicious cartels, human traffickers, and violent criminals.



The LA rioters will not stop our @ICEgov law enforcement. https://t.co/nPpwXUnYse — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 12, 2025