"He chose theatrics over public safety": Newsom blames Trump for violent protests in Los Angeles

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 11 de junio, 2025

Los Angeles Governor Gavin Newsom condemned U.S. President Donald Trump for deploying the National Guard in Los Angeles and directly blamed him for the violent protests that have occurred since last Friday. “He again chose escalation; he chose more force. He chose theatrics over public safety — he federalized another 2,000 Guard members. He deployed more than 700 active U.S. Marines. These are men and women trained in foreign combat, not domestic law enforcement. We honor their service. We honor their bravery. But we do not want our streets militarized by our own Armed Forces. Not in L.A. Not in California. Not anywhere,” Newsom said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom also emphasized that Trump’s actions mark a dangerous turning point for both the state and the country. "We’re seeing unmarked cars in school parking lots. Kids, afraid to attend their own graduation. Trump is pulling a military dragnet across LA, well beyond his stated intent to just go after violent and serious criminals. His agents are arresting dishwashers, gardeners, day laborers and seamstresses – That’s just weakness. Weakness, masquerading as strength. Donald Trump’s government isn’t protecting our communities – they are traumatizing our communities. And that seems to be the point," the governor said.

"Do not give in to him."

Elsewhere in his speech, Newsom seemed to encourage Los Angeles protesters to continue their demonstrations against Trump, while urging them to exercise their First Amendment rights peacefully. “If you exercise your First Amendment rights, please do so peacefully. I know many of you are feeling deep anxiety, stress, and fear. But I want you to know that YOU are the antidote to that fear and anxiety. What Donald Trump wants most is your fealty. Your silence. To be complicit in this moment. Do NOT give in to him,” the Democratic leader said.

The protests in Los Angeles, which have spread to other cities across the country like Chicago and New York, started in response to immigration enforcement operations by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the city. Tensions escalated when some protesters began vandalizing property and acting violently toward ICE officers, prompting law enforcement to respond with rubber bullets and stun grenades.