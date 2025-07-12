Published by Joaquín Núñez 12 de julio, 2025

Pam Bondi announced that the Department of Justice (DOJ) dismissed federal charges against Dr. Michael Kirk Moore, a Utah plastic surgeon accused of issuing false COVID-19 vaccination certificates. The attorney general broke the news as she drew criticism from the MAGA universe for her handling of the Epstein case.

After the DOJ concluded that Jeffrey Epstein did indeed commit suicide and that he did not have a list of clients to threaten, reports pointed to internal tensions between FBI Director Kash Patel, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

In this context, the DOJ dismissed federal charges against Moore, which was celebrated by the MAGA movement. "At my direction the Department of Justice has dismissed charges against Dr. Kirk Moore. Dr. Moore gave his patients a choice when the federal government refused to do so. He did not deserve the years in prison he was facing. It ends today," Bondi celebrated on her social media.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Utah dismissed the charges against Moore, Kari Dee Burgoyne, Kristin Jackson Andersen and Sandra Flores in 2023. According to authorities, Moore used his clinic to sabotage the vaccine program by destroying legitimate doses.

It is estimated that between the four of them, they destroyed at least $28,000 worth of Coronavirus vaccine doses and issued about 1,937 false vaccination certificates in exchange for money or donations."

Moore's actions were supported by heavyweight figures such as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. "Dr. Moore deserves a medal for his courage and his commitment to healing!" he posted in April from his personal X account.

Mike Schultz, speaker of the Utah House of Representatives, called the investigation against the surgeon an "overreach" by federal authorities.

With the attorney general's announcement, the federal charges were dropped, and Moore could be released without criminal consequences. However, it is still unclear whether Burgoyne, Jackson and Flores will also see their charges dropped.