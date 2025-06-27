Trump won Latinos, nearly won Latinas in 2024: Pew Research

President Donald Trump made historic gains with Hispanic voters in the 2024 election, managing to win Latino voters while nearly tying Vice President Kamala Harris for the Latina vote, according to a recent Pew Research Center analysis of validated voters.

Overall, Trump received 48% of the Hispanic vote to Harris's 51%, though Latinos (Hispanic men) broke for him 50% to 48%. Hispanic women (Latinas) broke for Harris 52% to 46%.

Those figures, however, revealed a sizable shift in the Hispanic vote over the course of Trump's political career. In 2016, Hispanic voters broke for the Democrats by a whopping 38%. In 2020, Trump narrowed that gap to 25%, whereas in 2024, it was merely 3%.

Trump's share of white voters stood constant at 55% in 2020 and 2024, though he nearly doubled his support among black voters from 8% in 2020 to 15% in 2024.

Asians swung 23 points in his favor from 2020, when they broke 70% to 30% for President Joe Biden. Against Harris, however, it was 57% to 40% in her favor.

Of any group, however, Latinas posted the largest 4-year swing, moving 26% toward the Republican from 2020 to 2024. Against Biden, only 33% backed Trump compared to 65% who favored the Democrat. Four years later, it was 46% backing Trump to 52% backing Harris.

