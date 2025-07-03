The former Treasury Secretary of the Obama Administration assured that Mamdani is a danger for New York

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 2 de julio, 2025

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, who served in former President Barack Obama's administration, sharply criticized Democratic New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani during a CNBC interview Wednesday for several of his proposals based on socialist initiatives. Among the many controversial measures promised by the far-left politician include free bus transportation, a rent freeze if elected, and even free child care. While many economists have commented that implementing these measures would represent a huge economic problem for the city, Mamdani has commented that these types of proposals would be funded by New York's upper class, who would have their taxes raised.

"The policies that he’s outlined are not policies that are good for New York. He’s running for mayor of New York, and I worry deeply having spent most of my life in New York about a city that I call home. You know, I see a similarity between the kind of policy solutions to the left and the right, and — you know, that satisfy populist sentiment don’t always go through the filter of do they work. I don’t think they work, and I think that’s a problem," said Lew.

Give and take between Mamdani and Trump.

In addition to several Democratic figures, the truth is that important Republican Party politicians have also criticized Mamdani, about whom they have gone so far as to say that, if he wins the general election for mayor of New York, he could lead the city to its ruin. One of them was U.S. President Donald Trump, who wrote Wednesday on his Truth Social account that "As President of the United States, I’m not going to let this Communist Lunatic destroy New York. Rest assured, I hold all the levers, and have all the cards. I’ll save New York City, and make it ‘Hot’ and ‘Great’ again, just like I did with the Good Ol’ USA!".

The Republican leader's words cameafter Mamdani criticized Trump last Sunday during an interview on MSNBC, in which he claimed the president had betrayed the American working class. "I’ve already had to start to get used to the fact that the president will talk about how I look, how I sound, where I’m from, who I am. He wants to distract from what I’m fighting for. I’m fighting for the very working people he ran a campaign to empower that he has since then betrayed," the far-left politician remarked.