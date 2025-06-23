New poll finds majority of Americans reject isolationism, embrace U.S. global leadership

General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff after the Iran attack .AP / Cordon Press

Published by Agustina Blanco 23 de junio, 2025

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute released the results of its third Annual Summer Survey on Monday. a national poll on foreign policy and security that evidences growing support among Americans for U.S. international leadership, global economic engagement, and the trans-Atlantic alliance.

The survey, conducted May 27-June 2, 2025, reveals a rejection of isolationism, with a 24-point increase from 2022 in support for active U.S. involvement in international affairs (64%), including Republican majorities (69%) and MAGA voters (73%).

Priority: Avoiding a nuclear Iran

Topping geopolitical concerns, 84% of Americans consider it crucial to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, with bipartisan support (89% Republicans, 84% Democrats).

A plurality (45%) backed targeted airstrikes by Israel against Iranian nuclear facilities prior to the June 13 bombings, according to the poll.

This data resonates with the recent U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, which U.S. officials said significantly set back Tehran's nuclear program, although they have generated international and domestic criticism, including from French President Emmanuel Macron, who questioned their legality, while the Democratic Party criticized Trump's decision.

Strong support for NATO and Israel's security



Coinciding with the 76th NATO Summit in The Hague, the poll also shows strong support for the transatlantic alliance: 55% oppose US withdrawal from NATO, 59% support increasing the US troop presence in Eastern Europe, and 71% favor the use of force to defend NATO allies in the event of attack.

In addition, 71% believe that Israel's security is vital to U.S. security and prosperity, a sentiment that aligns with majority support for military action against Iran.

Economic engagement and free markets



The survey also covers the economic arena. In that regard, 66% of Americans prefer a free-market approach with temporary and selective tariffs, compared to only 20% who support broad, permanent tariff protectionism. 52% believe that imposing tariffs on allies damages U.S. credibility and leadership.

While 53% support tariffs on China, this figure drops to 47% if they involve higher prices for consumers, reflecting a desire to maintain global economic engagement without compromising domestic competitiveness.

Defense of democratic values



83% of respondents (87% Democrats, 81% Republicans) say the U.S. should promote human rights and democracy globally, highlighting the importance of morality in foreign policy.

Regarding Asia, 75% believe that a war between China and Taiwan would affect US security, and 70% would support a military intervention to defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion or blockade.

Military and global leadership



The poll underscores belief in Ronald Reagan's vision of "peace through strength": 85% see a strong Armed Forces as essential to peace and prosperity, and 66% see international leadership as benefiting both the U.S. and the world.

In that regard, the director of the Reagan Institute, Roger Zakheim, noted, Americans "understand the United States cannot remain secure or prosperous by retreating from the world”.