Bye Wokism: Democratic voters want party to abandon trans ideology and replace leadership

Published by Israel Duro 20 de junio, 2025

Democratic voters are calling for a complete overhaul of the party. They demand “new blood” at the top, which they see as directionless after the overwhelming defeat to Donald Trump and the Republicans in November. Above all, they want a party that focuses on the real concerns of ordinary citizens and leaves behind the wokism it has made its trademark.

This is indicated by a survey published by Reuters Ipsos on Thursday. From it, it appears that Blue Party elites are absolutely out of touch with the reality of their voters, and that their current strategy—or rather lack thereof—to return to the White House, which involves criticizing and trying to block all of Trump's initiatives, will not be enough to win back Capitol Hill or the Oval Office.

Voters want the party to care about everyday needs

The poll notes the large gap voters perceive between their goals and the party's priorities. It is especially noticeable that the main concerns of Democratic supporters are related to day-to-day economic issues, something that the Blue Party is putting aside to prioritize issues to directly confront the Federal Administration, such as protests against ICE or immigrants, gender ideology, abortion and so on.

Another example is the fact that leaders have made the rights of transgender people their banner. However, just 17% of Democratic voters said allowing transgender people to compete in women's sports should be a priority.

Two in 3 Democrats believe their leaders should be replaced

This makes virtually 2 in 3 Democratic voters agree with the statement that "the Democratic Party leadership should be replaced with new people." Only 24% disagreed and the rest said they were unsure or did not answer. By contrast, just 30% of Republicans polled would change the GOP leadership.

Speaking to Reuters, Mark Riddle, who runs Future Majority, a Democratic research firm, noted that "voters are very impatient right now, they want elected officials at all levels to address the cost of living, kitchen table issues and affordability."