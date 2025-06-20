Democratic states cut health coverage for illegal immigrants

Published by Santiago Ospital 20 de junio, 2025

"Every dollar spent on Medicaid for illegal immigrants is a dollar that could support our most vulnerable," Colorado Rep. Gabe Evans argued Friday. "Seniors, single moms, kids, and the disabled."

The Democratic states of California, Illinois and Minnesota are reviewing the health coverage they give to undocumented immigrants with taxpayer money. Evans wants his home state to join the list: "Gov. Jared Polis, the answer is clear: prioritize Coloradans in need."

Same claim he developed in a missive signed along with his House, party and state colleagues Lauren Boebert and Jeff Crank: "It is disheartening to see Colorado continue to double down and prioritize individuals who are unlawfully present." "We urge you to reverse course," they demanded of Polis in a letter shared by Fox, in which they noted that The Centennial State is one of seven that allow access to public health care regardless of legal status.

In Illinois, the state assistance program is counting down. It expires at the end of the month. As of July 1, the age bracket between 42 and 64 will no longer be covered, although those above it will be. The official website of the program justifies the cuts by citing "budgetary constraints." Instead, it recommends that they opt for federal or charitable programs.

Farther north, in Minnesota, Republicans and Democrats shook hands on a version of MinnesotaCare, assistance for low-income workers, that excludes illegal immigrants. The the late Melissa Hortman was the only Democrat in the state House to vote in favor of the exclusion, tipping the scales with 68 votes to 65. "No one got everything they wanted," said Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, who justified the measure to his own as a necessary concession to pass budgets.

The most resonant case is California, where Governor Gavin Newsom had planted a flag on health coverage for all, regardless of migration status. His latest budget plan, however, prohibits the entry of new Medi-Cal beneficiaries if they do not have legal status and are over 19 years of age.

This measure caused a rift among California Democrats: "Now, more than ever, our budget must be a clear statement of unequivocal support for our hardworking immigrant workers and families, including their right to life-saving health care," said Lena Gonzalez, state senator and president of the California Latino Legislative Caucus. She called to resist against Donald Trump.

The Democratic crossroads



"The budget document outlines your priorities as a state. As we’re looking at all the various things we need to fund, this should be top of mind," blue Rep. Jillian Gilchrest said in remarks reported by Politico. Gilchrest introduced a proposal this year to expand coverage to all undocumented children. "It frustrates me because it’s not based on any kind of policy decision other than dollars."

Resistance is coming from outside, too, from like-minded groups such as the National Immigration Law Center.

The decision by governors like Newsom, moreover, has an impact on the party's national discourse, which seeks to position itself as an advocate for illegal immigrants and universal health coverage. Leading figures in the party like Nancy Pelosi accuse Republicans of attacking Medicaid. "Keep your hands off Medicaid," she recently posted. However, governors from their own ranks are cutting coverage on their own accord.

Cuts against the clock?



The administration's budget bill, dubbed the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” includes penalties for states that provide coverage to undocumented immigrants. As lawmakers Evans, Boebert and Crank recalled in their letter to Governor Polis:

"There is a renewed urgency to revise this policy in light of the likely enactment of federal legislation to reduce the Medicaid ... for sanctuary states who use taxpayer dollars to cover illegal immigrants. As you know, this change would pose significant budgetary challenges to Colorado – but only if the state continues to pursue this policy."

The administration claims that more than 1.4 million illegal immigrants benefit from Medicaid, "stealing taxpayer-funded health care benefits meant for American citizens." "The One Big Beautiful Bill puts a stop to that," it promised in a release earlier this month.