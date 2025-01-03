Donald Trump: 'Why would I want to get rid of TikTok?'

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 3 de enero, 2025

President-elect Donald Trump assured that he has no intention of stopping TikTok from operating in the country. The Republican's support comes at a time when the app is preparing to defend itself against a possible ban before the Supreme Court next week.

"Why would I want to get rid of TikTok?" Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. He accompanied the message with an image in which he showed the statistics of his accounts.

According to the image posted by the president-elect, his personal account has received 1.4 billion total views and records 24 million views per post on average.

Meanwhile, his campaign account has received 2.4 billion total views and averages 6 million views per post. Similarly, statistics show that the @teamtrump account has received eight times more total views on TikTok than on Instagram.

The president's comments come just after he last week asked the Supreme Court to delay the deadline for a possible ban, which is scheduled for the day before his inauguration.