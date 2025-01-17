Published by Juan PeñaWilliams Perdomo Verified by 17 de enero, 2025

The Supreme Court upheld the government's move to bar TikTok from accessing the U.S. market in its ruling Friday. The measure will take effect Sunday, Jan. 19. In doing so, it rejects an appeal by the app's owners who claimed the ban violated the First Amendment.

It is the final blow in a process that has lasted for years, initiated by Donald Trump, who proposed to the company ByteDance that the platform be put under American management. The Chinese regime’s control over the social network and its data was the main trigger of the conflict.

"We conclude that the challenged provisions do not violate petitioners’ First Amendment rights. The judgment of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit is affirmed," the court's decision reads.

The federal administration has alleged for years that TikTok allows Beijing to collect data and spy on users, and that it is a means of spreading propaganda. China and ByteDance have always denied the allegations.

The SCOTUS-backed bill, signed by President Joe Biden, sets a Jan. 19 deadline for the social network's parent company, ByteDance, to sell the app to another owner.

TikTok, ByteDance and several organizations claimed that the law contravened the First Amendment, and so it went to the Supreme Court for debate.