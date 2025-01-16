Trump invites TikTok CEO to the inauguration

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 16 de enero, 2025

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is reportedly planning to attend Donald Trump's inauguration next week, just as the Chinese platform faces a potential ban in the U.S. if its parent company, ByteDance, does not sell it.

According to two sources close to The New York Times, Chew reportedly received an invitation from the Trump-Vance administration's Inaugural Committee to attend the inauguration.

In Washington, D.C., the TikTok CEO is expected to coincide with other tech moguls, including Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk, who have already confirmed their attendance at the event.

TikTok is facing a critical moment in the United States. The Supreme Court has given ByteDance until January 19 to find a new owner or, the platform will be banned for download and use nationwide, despite being one of the most popular platforms among citizens.

However, TikTok appears to have found an unexpected ally in the United States: Trump. On one occasion, the president-elect voiced his support for the platform remaining in the country, stating, "Why would I want to get rid of TikTok?"

Since discussions about a potential TikTok ban began, the platform's future has become uncertain, with rumors swirling about possible buyers. Among them, Musk's name emerged as a potential new owner, although this option is currently not being considered in the United States.