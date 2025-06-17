Man accused of threatening Senators Ted Cruz and Deb Fischer appears in court

Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de junio, 2025

The Department of Justice reported that Robert Davis Forney, 25, of Duluth, Georgia, appeared before a federal magistrate judge this Monday on federal charges of communicating threats. Forney was indicted by a federal grand jury based in the Northern District of Georgia on June 10, 2025.

According to authorities, on Jan. 9, 2025, Forney twice called Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's office and left voicemails in which he threatened the lawmaker and his family with sexual violence.

The next day, Forney called Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer's office and left a voice mail in which he also threatened sexual violence against the senator.

“Threatening our elected officials and their families is an act of violence that undermines our entire democracy,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “Political discourse and disagreements never justify resorting to vile attacks against our nation’s leaders.”

In that regard, the Justice Department recalled "this case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Capitol Police."