Trump reinforced his backing of ICE agents and spoke of the 'largest Mass Deportation Program in History'

Published by Joaquín Núñez 15 de junio, 2025

Donald Trump bolstered his endorsement of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. Amid the violent protests in Democratic cities against his immigration policy, and the recent attack on the agency's facilities in Oregon, the president wrote a lengthy post on his Truth Social account to back the authorities.

Last Saturday, June 14, four ICE agents were injured in an attack by a violent group in Portland. According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), they threw fireworks, rocks and smoke grenades at law enforcement. They also forced entry to the headquarters and broke some windows.

In this context, the president published an extensive disclaimer on his social media, supporting the task assigned to ICE agents.

"Every day, the Brave Men and Women of ICE are subjected to violence, harassment, and even threats from Radical Democrat Politicians, but nothing will stop us from executing our mission, and fulfilling our Mandate to the American People. (...) ICE Officers are herewith ordered, by notice of this TRUTH, to do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History," he wrote.

In turn, Trump remarked that, to achieve this goal, it is necessary to "expand efforts to detain and deport Illegal Aliens in America’s largest Cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where Millions upon Millions of Illegal Aliens reside."

He accused Democrats of trying to benefit politically from the influx of illegal immigrants, claiming they use them to "expand their Voter Base, cheat in Elections, and grow the Welfare State."

"Our Federal Government will continue to be focused on the REMIGRATION of Aliens to the places from where they came, and preventing the admission of ANYONE who undermines the domestic tranquility of the United States. To ICE, FBI, DEA, ATF, the Patriots at Pentagon and the State Department, you have my unwavering support. Now go, GET THE JOB DONE! DJT," the president concluded.