Published by Sabrina Martin 14 de junio, 2025

The U.S. Army celebrated its250th anniversary Saturday with an imposing parade on Pennsylvania Avenue that brought together thousands of soldiers, dozens of armored vehicles and an aerial display that flew over the heart of the capital. The event, considered one of the most significant displays of military power on U.S. soil in recent times, coincided with the 79th birthday of President Donald Trump, who led the ceremony and delivered a brief speech laden with patriotic symbolism.

A journey through 250 years of military history

The parade proceeded according to an official program meticulously organized by the Army. The ceremony included an invocation, messages from the Chief of Staff and the Secretary of the Army, the projection of a commemorative video, the symbolic cutting of the birthday cake, and the performance of the official song of the military corps.

After the singing of the National Anthem, a video was shown that narrated the origins of the U.S. Army, with recreations of different periods that reflected its evolution since 1775. The parade then retraced some of the most notable milestones in the history of the Armed Forces.

The event concluded with the participation of hundreds of future soldiers, led by the West Point Military Academy band. Cadets from Virginia Military Institute and The Citadel in South Carolina also marched, along with 250 new recruits and returning soldiers who were personally sworn in by President Trump.

Trump: "Our soldiers fight, and they win."

As night fell, President Trump took to the lectern accompanied by first lady Melania Trump to deliver a speech in which he thanked the Army and reaffirmed his vision of national strength. "The Army keeps us free, you make us strong, and tonight, you have made all Americans very proud," he said.

In a message to allies and adversaries alike, Trump warned that any threat against the American people will be met decisively: "Your defeat will be certain; your demise will be final ... because our soldiers never give up, never surrender, and never, ever quit. They fight, fight, fight — and they win, win, win."

In just ten minutes, the president reviewed key moments in U.S. military history, praised the indomitable spirit of soldiers and reaffirmed his commitment to defending the country's fundamental interests. "It is God's job to sit in judgment — my job to defend America and to promote the fundamental interests of stability, prosperity, and peace," he said.