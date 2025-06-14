With Iran and Ukraine as topics of conversation, Trump received birthday call from Putin

Published by Joaquín Núñez 14 de junio, 2025

Donald Trump received a birthday call from Vladimir Putin. The president turned 79 on Saturday, June 14, and shared a chat with his Russian counterpart. As he revealed on his Truth Social account, they talked mainly about Iran and "much less" about the Russia-Ukraine war. The conversation between the two lasted about an hour.

In the midst of a delicate geopolitical situation, with open negotiations to end the war in Europe and the escalation between Israel and Iran, Putin called Trump to greet him on his birthday.

According to what the president said, most of their conversation focused on the situation in the Middle East. After Israel carried out an operation to destroy Iranian nuclear facilities, Tehran responded by bombing civilians in Tel Aviv. So far, four dead and 70 wounded have been recorded.

"President Putin called this morning to very nicely wish me a Happy Birthday, but to more importantly, talk about Iran, a country he knows very well. We talked at length. Much less time was spent talking about Russia/Ukraine, but that will be for next week. He is doing the planned prisoner swaps - large numbers of prisoners are being exchanged, immediately, from both sides," the president wrote on his social network.

"The call lasted approximately 1 hour. He feels, as do I, this war in Israel-Iran should end, to which I explained, his war should also end," he added.