Trump urges Iran to accept deal in the face of "more brutal planned attacks to come" by Israel

Published by Williams Perdomo 13 de junio, 2025

President Donald Trump on Friday urged Iran to reach a deal and warned that otherwise there will be more "death and destruction" following Israel's strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. He argued that "it will only get worse."

"There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end," Trump asserted on his Truth Social platform.

"Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left .... JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE," he added.

In that sense, the Republican leader stressed that the next attacks already planned are even more brutal. He insisted that "Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire."

Iran confirmed the deaths of several of its top military personnel in the Israeli attack, as well as the deaths of at least six of its top nuclear scientists. The Ayatollahs' regime acknowledged that the overnight bombings succeeded in taking out the head of the Revolutionary Guard, Hosein Salami, and the senior commander, Gholam Ali Rashid.

According to state television in Tehran, the chief of the General Staff, Mohamed Bagheri, was also killed. A "strong response" was promised from Tehran, and the Israel Defense Forces announced that they are preparing to stop the first strike of 100 drones.